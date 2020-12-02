NBA News Roundup: Mavs Exercise Luka's Option, Zion to Play Some SF, Hield to Come off the Bench?

As we approach the beginning of the season, NBA News is coming thick and fast. Teams have started their training camps, therefore we've had several press conferences involving players and coaches over the last few days.

The latest reports coming out of the league surround two of the NBA's brightest future stars in Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson. Furthermore, Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton gives an intriguing update on how he sees Buddy Hield fitting into his side this year.

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks execute Luka Doncic's fourth-year team option

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the most exciting young sides in the NBA at the moment and are led by their explosive point guard Luka Doncic. Therefore, it was no surprise to see in NBA News that the organization had announced they would be exercising the Slovenian's fourth-year option in his rookie contract for the 2021-22 season.

Formality: The Dallas Mavericks have exercised All-Star Luka Doncic's fourth-year team option ($10.1M) for the 2021-22 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Doncic finished fourth in the MVP race last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 1, 2020

Doncic has been a breath of fresh air for the franchise. Fourth in line to the MVP last season, Doncic also won Rookie of the Year in 2018-19 in what has been a dazzling beginning to his NBA career. Luka leads the Mavs offense as one of the most ball-dominant players in the league, therefore it is no wonder Dallas are keen to keep him around. With Porzingis and an improved defensive unit, the Mavericks will be expected to make a return to the playoffs this year and can rely on Luka's magic to help them achieve a deeper run.

NBA News: Zion Williamson could feature at the three in future

Staying in the West, NBA News has also been focusing on the future of one of the league's other young stars - Zion Williamson. The latest regarding the 20-year-old has suggested that he may be liable to a positional change in his future with the Pelicans.

Get ready for Zion at the three in the near future 👀 pic.twitter.com/s07xjFchIU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 30, 2020

Despite struggling with injury last season - Williamson was only able to play 24 games in his debut season - the power forward was still able to put up 22 points and 6 rebounds on 27 minutes. Seen as a player who can do it all but has the physique of a power forward, the New Orleans franchise are hopeful that he can be just as effective at the small forward position and have more of a say on offense.

Williamson has a promising career ahead of him and with the Pelicans he will have the opportunity to explore his potential versatility.

NBA News: Buddy Hield may not regain his starting berth this season

Among those talking to the media today was Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton who was asked about Buddy Hield's potential as a permanent starter ahead of the new season. According to NBA News, Walton was non-committal to give a solid answer on the issue.

Luke Walton did not commit to starting Buddy Hield. He will assess during camp and make decisions that he believes are best for the team overall. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) December 1, 2020

This could simply be because he is yet to assess the strongest possible side without seeing any training camp action or preseason games. However, it is likely that Hield will start the majority of games since Bogdan Bogdanovic left the franchise to join the Hawks this offseason. Hield averaged 19 points and 4.6 rebounds last season, numbers close enough to those he posted while starting every game the previous year in Sacramento.