NBA News Roundup, Saturday, August 10th: Carmelo Anthony backed for reserve NBA role, Mario Chalmers eyes comeback and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 53 // 10 Aug 2019, 17:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Carmelo Anthony make a much-anticipated return to the NBA?

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, and fans have plenty to look forward to. The Golden State Warriors' recent dominance appears to have come to a crashing halt after the team lost Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant, and DeMarcus Cousins during a summer of change, and plenty of teams will be vying to replace Steve Kerr's men as the dominant force.

Both Los Angeles franchises have enjoyed incredibly successful offseasons, collectively adding three of the NBA's top 10 talents to Staples Center. Meanwhile, the likes of the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Portland Trail Blazers have improved, and the Toronto Raptors will be out to prove their doubters wrong as they look to defend their title.

The majority of business for the offseason has now been conducted, although further trades are likely over the coming months. So, with plenty to look out for, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 10th.

Mario Chalmers is aiming to make a return to the NBA

Mario Chalmers has been among the most notable names taking part in the BIG3

Mario Chalmers sat out the 18-19 NBA season after failing to find a team, although the veteran star appears to be eying a comeback. Chalmers is about to suit up for the 3 Headed Monsters of the Big3 League, and during an interview with the Miami Herald, Chalmers revealed that he hasn't given up hope on returning to the NBA:

I’m happy just to be playing basketball. But I do want to get back in the NBA. I definitely want to get back in the league for at least two, three more years if I can. At least one, if anything.

Before his year away from the NBA, Chalmers spent two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, the point guard is most noted for his eight-year spell with the Miami Heat, as he played an important role in the team's title-winning seasons in 2012 and 2013.

1 / 3 NEXT