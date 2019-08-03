×
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, August 3rd: Carmelo Anthony offers an update on his future, NBA Christmas Day schedule revealed and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
125   //    03 Aug 2019, 07:55 IST

Will Carmelo Anthony make a return to the NBA this season?
Will Carmelo Anthony make a return to the NBA this season?

The 2019 offseason is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to plenty of blockbuster moves. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 campaign is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting seasons in recent memory, and additional offseason moves are likely in the coming weeks. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 3rd.

#1 Carmelo Anthony reaffirms his desire to return to the NBA

Carmelo Anthony's spell with the Rockets lasted just 10 games
Carmelo Anthony's spell with the Rockets lasted just 10 games

The NBA offseason has reached August, and the majority of big-name free agents have long been snapped up by teams hoping to contend. However, Carmelo Anthony has yet to secure a deal for the upcoming season, and some analysts have cast doubt on his NBA future. Yet, during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Melo reaffirmed his commitment to return to the league next season:

"I love the game too much to be away from it. I don't think it's about basketball anymore. I think it's about me as a person willing to accept certain roles on basketball teams. Am i willing to accept a certain role on a basketball team? Yes."

Anthony has not played since being cast aside by the Houston Rockets back in November. During his brief spell with the team, the veteran played just 10 times and received criticism for his defense. Anthony has been linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers, although reports earlier this week suggested that the 35-year-old was unlikely to link up with LeBron James.

