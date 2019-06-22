NBA News Roundup, Saturday, June 22nd: Lakers targeting two former All-Stars, Tacko Fall to link up with the Celtics and more

The Los Angeles Lakers are targetting a new big man

The 2019 offseason is finally here, and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumors you need to know for June 22nd.

#1 Orlando Magic want to bring back Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross enjoyed a strong 18-19 season with the Magic

The Orlando Magic were not expected to contend for a playoff spot during the 18-19 season, although the team managed to put together an impressive run to reach the postseason for the first time since 2012.

There were a number of strong performers on the Orlando roster, although the veteran pairing of Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic particularly stood out. Both players are impending free agents, and Josh Robbins of The Athletic is reporting that the Magic want to keep hold of the experienced duo:

"We would like to bring them back and we would like to establish that continuity and continue to build that momentum, and we’ll try to do that. But obviously, if we’re unable to do that, then that presents opportunities for other guys on our roster that we believe in, and we’ll pursue whatever path we feel will get us to ultimately our goals, which is winning. As I said, our first priority is to attempt to bring our own guys back." - Jeff Weltman (Magic President of Basketball Operations)

During the 18-19 season, Vucevic averaged 20.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, which was enough to earn the Montenegrin a first All-Star appearance. Meanwhile, Ross averaged 15.1 points and 3.5 rebounds from Orlando's bench.

