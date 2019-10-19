NBA News Roundup, Saturday, Oct 19: Oklahoma City Thunder set to trade star duo, Bradley Beal explains his decision to remain in Washington and more

Tristan Elliott

The Oklahoma City Thunder remain keen to offload Chris Paul

The NBA preseason schedule concluded last night, and all eyes now turn to the opening night of the 2019-20 season. Following a chaotic offseason, the new season is expected to be among the most exciting in recent memory, and the likes of the Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Jazz, and Sixers will be in contention for the title.

Nevertheless, plenty could still happen in the coming days as teams around the league finalize their rosters for the start of the season. So, with plenty going on, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 19th.

Bradley Beal explains his decision to sign a new deal with the Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal will remain with the Wizards for at least the 2019-20 season

Heading into the new season, Bradley Beal had been among the players linked with an impending trade. Just last month, the 26-year-old had stated that he was in no rush to sign a new deal with the Washington Wizards, while also hinting at a potential move to the Miami Heat.

However, Beal surprised many around the NBA earlier this week by penning a new two-year extension in Washington. When explaining his decision to remain with the Wizards, Beal told David Aldridge of The Athletic that he wanted to help return his long-time team to contention:

This is where I’ve been for the last seven years, going on eight. I have an opportunity to be able to turn this thing around. A lot of people doubt that. I view it as a challenge. I view it as something that I feel a lot of D.C. sports have been a part of, rebuilding something and kind of building them into championship-caliber teams.

Washington finished 11th in the Eastern Conference standings last season with a 32-50 record. They also face an uphill battle to qualify for the 2020 playoffs as they will be without John Wall for the entire season.

