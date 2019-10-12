NBA News Roundup, Saturday, October 12th: Lonzo Ball speaks out on his Lakers exit, Detroit Pistons interested in signing Knicks point guard and more

Lonzo Ball is looking forward to a fresh start in New Orleans following his trade from the Lakers

The 2019-20 NBA season is just 10 days away and the new campaign promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, and LA Clippers are among the teams hoping to contend for the title, while the Golden State Warriors will be out to prove their doubters wrong.

The next week or so will be dominated by teams finalizing their rosters ahead of the new season, and free agents such as Carmelo Anthony remain available. Meanwhile, the chances of at least one significant trade materializing are high, and here we will take a look at all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 12th.

#3 Lonzo Ball addresses his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers

Lonzo Ball was traded to the Pelicans after spending two seasons with the team

Lonzo Ball was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick of the 2017 draft with Magic Johnson labeling the young point guard as the future of the organization. However, Ball's injury-hit two-year stint in Los Angeles came to an end earlier this summer as he was included in the blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

Addressing the Lakers' decision to trade him, Ball told Shams Charania of The Athletic that he wasn't surprised that his former team pursued a deal for Davis, while also stating that he was looking forward to a fresh start in NOLA:

It was only a matter of time before a trade happened. I pretty much knew a trade would happen. Any time you have a player like Anthony Davis available, I knew it was going to be my time. I was looking forward to it and I was excited for a new start. Getting out of L.A. for the first time in my life. I’m happy about it.

During his two seasons with the Lakers, Ball played 99 times, averaging 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. While the 21-year-old failed to reach expectations in Los Angeles, Ball has the perfect opportunity to develop in New Orleans alongside a young roster that includes Zion Williamson.

