NBA News Roundup: Steph Curry leads Finals MVP award ladder, Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks make a big move to bolster their roster, and more - June 16th, 2022

The 2022 NBA Finals move to Boston for a monumental Game 6 at the TD Garden on Thursday (June 16th), with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on the doorstep of their fourth title in eight years.

The Celtics are the favorites to win according to most oddsmakers, but they have gone 6-5 at home in this postseason.

In other news around the league, the Dallas Mavericks have shown commitment to improving their roster with Marc Cuban pulling off another great trade.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers continue to be surrounded by drama as Anthony Davis recently revealed he hasn't shot the basketball since April.

The Lakers, Hornets and Kings have found new head coaches while the Jazz are still looking for Quin Snyder's replacement.

Let's dive into a few news stories from around the NBA.

Isaiah Thomas taunts the Boston Celtics for their injury-related advice to Robert Williams III

Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Isaiah Thomas was once a beloved figure in Boston. He played for the Celtics for two seasons and was an All-Star in both of them. He led the team to the best record in the East and a Conference Finals berth in 2017, but in an unfortunate turn of events, hurt himself in Game 2.

According to recent reports out of Massachusetts, the Boston Celtics have apparently told Robert Williams III that playing through injury will not worsen his knee. Thomas was in a similar situation during his tenure in Boston when it was revealed that he played through injuries constantly to support his team. Thomas took a dig at the development on Twitter, saying he has heard that statement before.

Kevin Durant's show "Swagger" gets renewed for a second season on Apple TV+

Kevin Durant with the star of "Swagger" during the Apple TV+ Premier

Kevin Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman are among the executive producers for an Apple TV+ exclusive series called "Swagger". Inspired by Durant's experience of growing up in the youth basketball circuits of the DC-Maryland area, the show was an instant hit. The show's star is Isaiah Hill, who plays the role of Jace Carson, a character loosely based on the life of Durant.

According to Apple, the show has been renewed for a second season. As reported by William Gallagher of "appleinsider", Reggie Rock Bythewood, the show's creator and director spoke about the renewal. He said:

"I'm excited to share more of the beautifully complicated lives of these incredible characters. In season two, they will search and discover what it means to be a champion on and off the court, and the basketball playing will continue to be groundbreaking. We are grateful to Apple TV+ for the platform."

AppleInsider @appleinsider appleinsider.com/articles/22/06… Apple TV+ has picked up its "Swagger" basketball series, inspired by Kevin Durant, for a second run. #appletvplus Apple TV+ has picked up its "Swagger" basketball series, inspired by Kevin Durant, for a second run. #appletvplus appleinsider.com/articles/22/06… https://t.co/NEDZzoiZ9N

Steph Curry enters Game 6 as the favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP award

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors on the bench during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals

Steph Curry has been in electrifying form in the 2022 NBA Finals and there is no doubt in anyone's mind that he will win the Finals MVP award if the Golden State Warriors win the title. He is averaging over 30 points per game while shooting over 40% from deep against the league's best defensive team. He carried his team and dropped 43 points and 10 rebounds on the road at TD Garden in Game 4 to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.

Despite his horrific shooting night in Game 5 where he went 0-9 from deep, he is leading the race for the coveted Bill Russell trophy. Game 5 was the first time that Curry went scoreless from beyond the arc in an NBA playoff game and saw his 132-game streak end.

Nevertheless, he has a chance to redeem himself in Game 6 and most Bay Area fans know that the baby-faced assassin will come out all guns blazing.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks acquire a young promising big man from the Houston Rockets

Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets in 2021

Christian Wood is a young stud who can make a big difference to the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs lacked inside presence and a stretch big during their 2022 playoff run. Now, Marc Cuban's front office has bagged a 26-year-old Wood who is entering his prime. He finished fourth in the Most Improved Player race in 2021 behind Julius Randle, Jerami Grant and Michael Porter Jr.

The Houston Rockets, in return, receive a host of players and assets such as the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss. They can find more playing time for Alperen Sengun and whoever they will draft as the third overall pick in the draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic's Shams Charania and several other insiders broke the news of the trade.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dallas is acquiring Christian Wood from Houston and sending the No. 26 overall pick to the Rockets, along with multiple players, sources said. twitter.com/shamscharania/… Dallas is acquiring Christian Wood from Houston and sending the No. 26 overall pick to the Rockets, along with multiple players, sources said. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Utah Jazz are interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant for their new head coaching job

Assistant coach Sam Cassell of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014

The Utah Jazz are reportedly interviewing Sam Cassell for the head coach's job. Cassell is an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers right now and could be landing his first-ever head coaching gig in the NBA.

He worked as an assistant in Washington for five years and then for the Clippers for six before joining the Sixers. Cassell played in the NBA for 15 years and is a three-time champion, winning two (1994, 1995) with the Houston Rockets and one with the Boston Celtics (2008).

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones, the CEO of the Utah Jazz, Danny Ainge was partly responsible for the 2008 Celtics title run and has a rapport with Sam Cassell.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The Utah Jazz are interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for their open head coaching job, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba . Cassell was part of the 2008 champion Celtics, constructed by now-Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, and has been an assistant coach since 2009. The Utah Jazz are interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for their open head coaching job, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Cassell was part of the 2008 champion Celtics, constructed by now-Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, and has been an assistant coach since 2009.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Game 6? Golden State Boston 0 votes so far