NBA News Roundup, Sunday, April 7th: Kevin Love linked to the Lakers, Hall of Fame Inductees announced and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
110   //    07 Apr 2019, 17:50 IST

Kevin Love is being linked to the Lakers
Kevin Love is being linked to the Lakers

After another year of thrilling action, the 2018/19 NBA season is quickly coming to a close. The 2019 playoffs are now less than one week away, and teams such as the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping to end the Golden State Warriors' recent dominance.

While the participants from the Western Conference have long been established, the final three spots in the East are still up for grabs. The Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets are all still in with a chance to secure one of the final places, and this battle will be the main focus of the remaining regular season.

On the other side of things, already eliminated teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are gearing up for a major summer of in-and-outs, while lottery teams are eagerly awaiting the upcoming draft. So, here are the biggest stories from around the NBA for April 7th.

Houston Rockets Sign Michael Frazier

The G-League standout will spend the playoffs with the Rockets
The G-League standout will spend the playoffs with the Rockets

The Houston Rockets have struggled with depth and injuries all season long, but the team is set to bring in Michael Frazier ahead of the playoffs. Frazier declared his eligibility for the NBA draft back in 2015, although the University of Florida product went undrafted, and a short spell with the Lakers didn't result in an NBA appearance.

However, the guard has since forged a career for himself in the G-League, and with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Frazier has this season averaged 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 steals. There are no guarantees that the 25-year-old will appear during the playoffs, although his addition gives the Rockets cover in case of a playoff injury.


1 / 3 NEXT
