NBA News Roundup, Sunday, June 23rd: D'Angelo Russell could return to Lakers, Willie Cauley-Stein wants out of Sacramento and more

D'Angelo Russell is being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019 offseason is finally here, and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumors you need to know for June 23rd.

Lakers will pursue either Kyrie Irving or D'Angelo Russell in free agency

D'Angelo Russell enjoyed the best season of his career with the Brooklyn Nets

D'Angelo Russell was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, although the young point guard was traded after just two seasons.

Russell has subsequently transformed into an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets, and with Kyrie Irving likely to join the Nets, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes Russell could return to the Lakers:

The buzz around the league is that Irving will leave the Boston Celtics to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. If so, the Nets may need to renounce the rights to Russell, making him an unrestricted free agent. That might open the door to a reunion. Russell was dumped by former executive Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Pelinka in a trade to the Nets in 2017, shedding the contract of Timofey Mozgov.

Russell's breakup with the Lakers wasn't pretty, but it's difficult to hold grudges in this league. With Johnson gone, some close to Russell have indicated he may be open to the idea if Brooklyn isn't in the picture.

During the 18-19 season, Russell averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

