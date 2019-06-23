×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Sunday, June 23rd: D'Angelo Russell could return to Lakers, Willie Cauley-Stein wants out of Sacramento and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
81   //    23 Jun 2019, 18:08 IST

D'Angelo Russell is being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers
D'Angelo Russell is being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019 offseason is finally here, and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumors you need to know for June 23rd.

Lakers will pursue either Kyrie Irving or D'Angelo Russell in free agency

D'Angelo Russell enjoyed the best season of his career with the Brooklyn Nets
D'Angelo Russell enjoyed the best season of his career with the Brooklyn Nets

D'Angelo Russell was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, although the young point guard was traded after just two seasons.

Russell has subsequently transformed into an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets, and with Kyrie Irving likely to join the Nets, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes Russell could return to the Lakers:

The buzz around the league is that Irving will leave the Boston Celtics to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. If so, the Nets may need to renounce the rights to Russell, making him an unrestricted free agent. That might open the door to a reunion. Russell was dumped by former executive Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Pelinka in a trade to the Nets in 2017, shedding the contract of Timofey Mozgov.
Russell's breakup with the Lakers wasn't pretty, but it's difficult to hold grudges in this league. With Johnson gone, some close to Russell have indicated he may be open to the idea if Brooklyn isn't in the picture.

During the 18-19 season, Russell averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Brooklyn Nets D'Angelo Russell Willie Cauley-Stein NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 26th: Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Lakers, Zion Williamson agent update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, June 5th: Pelicans willing to trade Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell attracting interest and more
RELATED STORY
Lakers Rumours: Kobe Bryant trying to convince Kyrie Irving to head to Los Angeles; Nets remain his most likely destination
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why D'Angelo Russell should win the Most Improved Player Award
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 12th: Lakers set to appoint new head coach, D'Angelo Russell free-agency update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, June 15th: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could team up in New York, Boston Celtics hesitant to trade for Anthony Davis and more 
RELATED STORY
12 reasons Tim Duncan can be considered as the greatest basketball player of all time
RELATED STORY
Stats: Top 20 ball handlers in NBA 2K13
RELATED STORY
Brooklyn Nets: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us