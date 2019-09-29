NBA News Roundup, Sunday, September 29th: Kyle Lowry could be set for long-term Raptors stay, Erik Spoelstra extends contract with the Miami Heat and more

Kyle Lowry could be set for a new contract with the Raptors

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, and the new campaign is set to be among the most competitive in recent memory. With the Golden State Warriors' recent dominance coming to an end, the likes of the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks will all be hopeful of becoming the NBA's new dominant force.

Every NBA team will head to training camp by Tuesday, and several teams could make moves in the coming weeks as they look to improve ahead of the new season. Both the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons are believed to be looking to make bold moves, while the likes of Carmelo Anthony remain available as free agents. So as the new season draws ever closer, here is all the latest news and rumours you need to know for September 29th.

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry impressed during the NBA Finals

Kyle Lowry is entering the final year of his deal with the Toronto Raptors, and many analysts have suggested the 33-year-old could be traded before the trade deadline.

Nevertheless, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun is reporting that Raptors president Masai Ujiri is willing to give Lowry special treatment over the likes of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka as they discuss a new contract:

No question. Kyle has an incredible legacy here that I think we all have underrated. We’ll always pay Kyle that respect. What he’s done for this city, for this ball club, is remarkable.

Lowry will be 34 by the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, although the point guard continues to be among the NBA's best backcourt players. During the 2019 playoffs, Lowry averaged 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists - while also delivering an excellent offensive performance during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

