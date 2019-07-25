NBA News Roundup, Thursday, 25th July: Chris Paul Oklahoma City Thunder update, Pau Gasol joins the Trail Blazers and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 25 Jul 2019, 19:18 IST

Chris Paul has been linked with a trade away from the Thunder

The 2019 off-season is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to almost a month of excitement. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 season is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting in recent memory, and plenty could still happen in the latter stages of the postseason.

A number of notable free agents remain available, while players such as Bradley Beal, Steven Adams, and Serge Ibaka continue to be linked with moves. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 25th.

Chris Paul hints at Thunder stay

Chris Paul has spent the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets

Chris Paul joined the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Houston. Since heading to OKC, Paul has been linked with an imminent trade due to Sam Presti's desire to build around upcoming young players.

Nevertheless, Paul has revealed his excitement to link up with the Thunder:

I'm excited to be joining Thunder next season and for this new opportunity to compete alongside my Thunder teammates. I started my NBA career playing in Oklahoma City with the New Orleans Hornets and I look forward to returning!

During the 18-19 season, Paul managed a respectable 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. However, the 34-year-old still has 3 years and more than $110 million remaining on his current contract, and there appears to be no market for the former All-Star.

