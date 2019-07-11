×
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, July 11th: Carmelo Anthony's Lakers move in doubt, Toronto Raptors not interested in rebuild and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
162   //    11 Jul 2019, 18:02 IST

Carmelo Anthony has been linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers
Carmelo Anthony has been linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

Free Agents around the league can now officially sign with their new teams, and at this point, the remaining pool of available players is pretty shallow.

However, NBA teams will start to look towards trades over the coming weeks, and a number of major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know.

Carmelo Anthony's move to the Lakers appears to be in doubt

Will Carmelo Anthony finally link up with LeBron James in Los Angeles?
Will Carmelo Anthony finally link up with LeBron James in Los Angeles?

Less than a week ago, the Los Angeles Lakers had just a handful of players remaining on their roster. However, the team has since added a number of names including DeMarcus Cousins, Jared Dudley, Troy Daniels and Danny Green.

The Lakers are now putting the finishing touches on what they hope will be a championship caliber roster, although many fans still want to see Carmelo Anthony link up with LeBron James. However, according to James Harbert of CBS Sports, Melo's move to Los Angeles is in doubt:

Another offensive-minded forward cut loose by Houston and harmed by the league-wide emphasis on defensive versatility. While there has been noise about the Lakers for obvious reasons, count me as skeptical about that fit.

Anthony has been linked with a move to the Lakers since leaving the Houston Rockets back in November. The 35-year-old was expected to join for the final months of the 18-19 season, however, talks were 'paused' after the Lakers fell out of playoff contention.

If Anthony is to finally link up with James, the veteran would have to settle for both a minimum deal and a limited role in the reserve unit.

