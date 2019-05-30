NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 30th: Anthony Davis could stay at New Orleans, Houston Rockets overhaul and more

The Houston Rockets have reportedly made their entire roster available

After yet another incredible season, the NBA Finals will tip off tonight. Steve Kerr's depleted Golden State side face a Toronto team looking to bring home their first NBA title, and many are backing Kawhi Leonard to demonstrate why people are calling him the best player on the planet.

Elsewhere, the 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 30th.

Houston make entire roster available for trade talks

Chris Paul is among the individuals that the Rockets are keen to move

Earlier this month, the Houston Rockets' quest for a championship was once again ended by the Golden State Warriors. Despite losing Kevin Durant to injury, the Warriors managed to secure a 4-2 series win and the Warriors have now eliminated the Rockets in four out of the past five years.

Due to their repeated failure to advance past the Warriors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the entire roster has been made available in trade talks:

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has made his entire roster and future draft picks available in trade talks, a dramatic initiative with hopes of reshaping the team into a championship contender, league sources told ESPN.

The possibility of trading All-NBA guard James Harden is believed to be extremely limited, but the rest of the roster -- including even Chris Paul and Clint Capela -- could be more realistic trade targets, sources said.

Paul's remaining contract (three years, $124 million) and advancing age (34) make deal possibilities somewhat prohibitive

