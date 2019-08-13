NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, August 13th: Carmelo Anthony will make a return to the NBA, Steph Curry hits back at Golden State's critics and more

Carmelo Anthony has been backed to make a return to the NBA following an underwhelming spell in Houston

The 2018-19 NBA schedule has finally been announced, adding a fresh wave of excitement to a season that has the potential to be among the most memorable in recent history. Over the past six weeks, more than half of the 2019 All-Star roster has swapped teams, with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard’s move to the Los Angeles Clippers headlining a huge summer of change.

With more than five weeks remaining until the start of the season, teams also still have plenty of time to further strengthen, and there are several free agents and under contract stars that could be suiting up for a new team ahead of the new campaign. So with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 13th.

Mike Conley looking forward to his new journey with the Jazz

Mike Conley spent 12 years with the Memphis Grizzlies before heading to Utah

The first 48 hours of free agency were among the most chaotic in NBA history, although a huge deal was completed prior to the madness. Mike Conley was traded to the Utah Jazz after spending 12 years with the Memphis Grizzlies, a move which puts the Jazz among the favorites heading into the new season.

Up until this point, Conley had been relatively quiet about his move to Utah, although, during an interview with HoopsHype, the point guard revealed his eagerness to begin a new chapter in his career:

It’s a new beginning, a new journey, a new challenge and I love that. You don’t get blessed with opportunities like this very often. I feel like I’m in a blessed situation to be part of this organization and hopefully do something special while I’m there.

Conley will turn 32 later this year but remains one of the best point guards in the NBA. During the 18-19 season, Conley averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

