NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, July 10th: Russell Westbrook trade update, Sixers interested in veteran free agent and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
14   //    10 Jul 2019, 18:00 IST

Russell Westbrook appears set for an exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder
Russell Westbrook appears set for an exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder

Free Agents around the league can now officially sign with their new teams, and at this point, the remaining pool of available players is pretty shallow.

However, NBA teams will start to look towards trades over the coming weeks, and a number of major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for Wednesday, July 10th.

The Cleveland Cavaliers could get involved in a trade for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has spent more than a decade with the OKC Thunder
Russell Westbrook has spent more than a decade with the OKC Thunder

Following the departures of Paul George and Jerami Grant, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading towards a full-scale rebuild. The likes of Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder, and Andre Roberson are likely to be offered to NBA teams in the coming weeks, while the team is already exploring a trade for Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook has spent his entire career with the Thunder organization but is open to an exit after suffering three consecutive first-round playoff exits. The Miami Heat have been linked with a trade for the 30-year-old, and Greg Sylvander of the Miami Heat Beat is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to get in on a potential trade:

The Cavaliers have been in rebuild mode since LeBron James exited the team last summer, and the organization is keen to offload Kevin Love and J.R. Smith. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat pulled off a surprise deal to sign Jimmy Butler earlier this summer, and Pat Riley is eager to pair his newest acquisition with a second-star. 

While a three-team deal will be difficult to pull off, the Thunder appears determined to offload Westbrook, and all parties involved appear motivated to push through a deal. 

