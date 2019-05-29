×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, May 29th: Update on Carmelo Anthony's future, Reggie Bullock could return to the Pistons and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
35   //    29 May 2019, 14:14 IST

Carmelo Anthony has been linked with a move to the Australian league
Carmelo Anthony has been linked with a move to the Australian league

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 29th.

Kevin Durant makes the trip to Toronto

Kevin Durant is traveling with the Golden State Warriors to Toronto
Kevin Durant is traveling with the Golden State Warriors to Toronto

While Kevin Durant's participation in the NBA Finals remains in doubt, ESPN is reporting that the former MVP will travel with the Warriors to Toronto:

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant traveled on the team's charter to Toronto on Tuesday ahead of Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, even though he has been officially ruled out of Game 1 with a strained right calf.
The All-Star forward has been shooting on his own but has yet to do any on-court work with his teammates as he continues the rehab process, coach Steve Kerr said. The Warriors said Friday that they were hopeful that Durant could return at some point in the series.

Durant hasn't played since injuring his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors have won five consecutive games in his absence, although Steve Kerr was keen to have his leading scorer return ahead of a potentially tough series against the Toronto Raptors.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Carmelo Anthony NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
Pistons Trade Rumors Roundup, 26th January: Reggie Bullock on the move? 
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 27th: 4 teams want Kemba Walker, Reggie Bullock could leave the Lakers and more
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball trade, Interest in Pistons star and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 players that could leave the Detroit Pistons before the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
Lakers Rumors Roundup: Kobe Bryant uninterested in return, Kemba Walker could join in free agency and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Analyzing the impact of the Reggie Bullock trade for the LA Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade 2018-19 Review: Los Angeles Lakers - Muscala & Bullock Added, Anthony Davis Saga & more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Trade Review: Oklahoma City Thunder - Inactivity, financial limitations and more
RELATED STORY
Pistons Trade Rumours Roundup: Griffin's Going Nowhere, Mike Conley on the Cards, and More
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us