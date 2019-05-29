NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, May 29th: Update on Carmelo Anthony's future, Reggie Bullock could return to the Pistons and more

Carmelo Anthony has been linked with a move to the Australian league

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 29th.

Kevin Durant makes the trip to Toronto

Kevin Durant is traveling with the Golden State Warriors to Toronto

While Kevin Durant's participation in the NBA Finals remains in doubt, ESPN is reporting that the former MVP will travel with the Warriors to Toronto:

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant traveled on the team's charter to Toronto on Tuesday ahead of Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, even though he has been officially ruled out of Game 1 with a strained right calf.

The All-Star forward has been shooting on his own but has yet to do any on-court work with his teammates as he continues the rehab process, coach Steve Kerr said. The Warriors said Friday that they were hopeful that Durant could return at some point in the series.

Durant hasn't played since injuring his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors have won five consecutive games in his absence, although Steve Kerr was keen to have his leading scorer return ahead of a potentially tough series against the Toronto Raptors.

