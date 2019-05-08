×
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, May 8th: Oklahoma City Thunder duo undergo surgery, Klay Thompson wants out of Golden State and more 

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Feature
26   //    08 May 2019, 16:57 IST

Russell Westbrook and Paul George have both underwent surgery
Russell Westbrook and Paul George have both underwent surgery

After a somewhat modest showing in round one, the 2019 postseason is starting to kick into full gear. The Rockets are locked in a bitter series against a Golden State team looking to win a third consecutive championship, while Kawhi Leonard is demonstrating exactly why he will be in high demand this summer.

The annual NBA draft is also just six weeks away, and all eyes are on Zion Williamson -- who many experts have labeled as the most promising teenager to enter the NBA since LeBron James back in 2003.

The futures of upcoming free-agents such as Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant are also constant topics for speculation, so, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for May 8th.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George undergo surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets
Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets

Over the course of the 18/19 season, both Russell Westbrook and Paul George struggled with injuries. George notably fought with a shoulder issue as the Thunder exited the playoffs to Portland, whereas Westbrook missed time at the start of the season due to a knee issue. The health of both players is paramount heading into next season, and OKC yesterday announced that their All-Star duo have undergone surgery,

Russell Westbrook underwent successful surgery to repair a ligament on the fourth metacarpophalangeal joint (MCP) of his left hand. Westbrook also had a successful elective arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in preparation for offseason training. The 2016-17 NBA MVP is expected to return to full basketball activities in approximately three weeks.
Paul George had successful elective surgery on his right shoulder to repair a partial thickness supraspinatus tendon tear. George will also address a small labrum tear in his left shoulder with a procedure in the coming weeks. An update on the six-time All-Star’s return-to-play status will be provided prior to the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.

This season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double for a third consecutive season, while George averaged career highs in points (28.0), rebounds (8.2), assists (4.1).

