NBA News Update: An infuriated Stephen A Smith is concerned about Doc Rivers' future, Kevin Durant looking like his former self in practice

The team that had the best odds to win the NBA title this year was knocked out in the second round of the playoffs. Following LA Clippers' shocking defeat against the Denver Nuggets, the criticism of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has continued. Recent NBA news updates reveal what basketball experts had to say about the Clippers' Game 7 performance.

NBA News Update: Stephen A Smith blasts the LA Clippers team for their dismal Game 7 performance

LA Clippers' superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard had one of the worst shooting nights in Game 7. In the fourth quarter, neither of them could score a single point as the Nuggets sealed the game 104-89.

ESPN's Stephen A Smith was fuming with anger this morning as he talked about the Los Angeles team and called it the 'biggest choke job in NBA history'. Talking about Paul George, Stephen A said:

"Paul George's performance was abysmal. When you are in a corner wide-open behind the 3-point line, and you hit the side of the backboard and you can't buy a basket, I can't let him off the hook."

This is also the third time a team led by Doc Rivers has lost the series after being up by 3-1. Stephen A Smith thinks the LA Clippers might be thinking of replacing Doc. Stephen A continued:

"Doc Rivers is in trouble. He's been here 7 years and still can't get them to the NBA Finals. I hope that he does not lose his job but he is in a world of trouble right now."

Stephen A also exposed his colleague Max Kellerman who had claimed throughout the year that Kawhi Leonard is the best player in NBA.

NBA News Update: Kevin Durant is looking completely healthy in practice

NBA News Update: In great news for Brooklyn Nets fans, Kevin Durant is recovering from his injury quite well

The Brooklyn Nets will be one of the favorites to win the title next year if Kevin Durant comes back healthy. Durant suffered an Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals and hasn't played a professional game this year.

However, a recent NBA news update has suggested that Durant has completely recovered from the injury and is looking like his older self. Devin Cannady, a G league player and Durant's workout partner, said:

"He's one of the most talented, special players I've ever seen in person. He looks healthy. He looks extremely good."

Cannady has been playing two-on-two and three-on-four games with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving recently, and he said Durant looked 'unguardable'. This comes as great news for Nets fans as they try to get back in playoffs contention next season.

Kevin Durant getting some shots up at Nets’ practice today. pic.twitter.com/sNbdtO00Lc — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 25, 2020

