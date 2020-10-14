NBA News Update: Former Golden State Warrior Mo Speights' Twitter tirade calling out LeBron James following LA Lakers star's 4th title

Following the LA Lakers' championship victory in the Orlando bubble, LeBron James now has 4 championship rings in his 17-year career. This has reignited the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate between the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. In this latest NBA news update, we'll take a look at what Marreese Speights had to say about King James' legacy.

NBA News Update: Marreese Speights calls out LeBron James after comparing him with Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

NBA News Update: Marreese Speights compared Lebron James' achievements to those of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Marreese Speights, a former NBA player who now plays for the Chinese Basketball Association, has taken shots at LeBron James following his 4th NBA title.

King James was ecstatic after getting his 4th ring and celebrated it in style with his LA Lakers' teammates.

However, Speights questioned LeBron James' 'greatness' and called him out for celebrating his 4th ring even though it took him 10 attempts to achieve it. He made this claim along with photos of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan celebrating their three-peats.

Mo Speights sending shots at LeBron 😬 pic.twitter.com/KKve5NuZT8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2020

Kobe Bryant won three back-to-back titles from 2000-2002 and has 5 NBA championships to his name. Michael Jordon had two three-peats in his career and a total of 6 NBA titles.

Mo Speights took a dig at LeBron James and taunted him by implying that his achievements were trivial compared to the other two NBA legends.

NBA News Update: Fans troll Marreese Speights on Twitter following his disrespectful comments

NBA News Update: Fans are now trolling Marreese Speights for his comments on LeBron James

It's interesting to note that Mo Speights was a part of the 2016 Golden State Warriors roster that lost to LeBron James in the NBA Finals. Other than winning the title with the Warriors in 2015, Speights has had a mediocre career in the NBA and averaged less than 8 points in 12 seasons.

Speaking to NBA writer Brandon Robinson, Marreese Speights clarified that he wasn't hating on LeBron James:

"I’m not hating on LeBron. He’s a great player. For me, to play against Kobe & Bron, it’s like night and day. You gotta be respectful of Kobe & MJ’s name."

However, there's been an uproar among fans on Twitter following Speights' comments, and they are currently trolling the 33-year-old by bringing up his achievements in the past.

Mo Speights 2016 Finals Highlights🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QEIorL5GOi — Malik (@Cyynicall) October 14, 2020

Lakers and Lebron Twitter ran Mo Speights private in 45 minutes. That’s the warning. 😭😭😭 — Derrick Lewis (@Derrick_MSU_106) October 14, 2020

Due to the huge backlash towards his controversial tweet, Speights has now made his Twitter account private. It'll be interesting to see how LeBron James reacts to Speights' comments on social media in the next few days.

