NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at Milwaukee Bucks stay, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo on a record-breaking spree

In the latest installment of the NBA News Update, big hopes have arrived for the Milwaukee Bucks fans amidst a period of major disappointment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has hinted at extending his stay with the franchise despite a horrific Eastern Conference semi-final exit. The 'Greek Freak' injured himself midway through the series and missed Game 5 of the showdown between the Bucks and the Miami Heat, which his side ended up losing.

In other news, two of the most iconic playoff performers of this era are doing the rounds. LeBron James and Rajon Rondo came up with big individual performances to carry the LA Lakers past the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals. The LA Lakers now lead James Harden and co. 2-1 courtesy of a fantastic fourth-quarter display.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Billy Donovan wanted by Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers; Damian Lillard shocked by Jrue Holiday snub

NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to win with Milwaukee Bucks

NBA News Update: Milwaukee Bucks fans will be delighted to hear Giannis' latest words

After the Milwaukee Bucks crashed out of the NBA Playoffs, having entered it as the best team in the league, much of the talk surrounded their talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future. Many believed that the reigning NBA MVP would look to take his talents to a franchise better equipped at winning the championship. However, his latest comments have given the Milwaukee Bucks fans a great deal of hope.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments definitely suggest that he is not looking to quit on the franchise any time soon. With that said, the Bucks definitely need to surround their superstar with a better supporting cast.

Advertisement

Giannis using a lot of words here that should be encouraging for Bucks fans: "Hopefully, we can learn from this & get better as a team. Come back & hopefully build a culture in Milwaukee for many years that we can come out here, and compete every single year for a championship." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 9, 2020

NBA News Update: LeBron James and Rajon Rondo break playoff records

NBA News Update: LeBron James and Rajon Rondo break playoff records

LeBron James came up with yet another masterful playoff performance to help the LA Lakers propel past the Houston Rockets. Not only did the 35-year-old turn on the heat offensively, but he was also at his defensive best, as he blocked an impressive four shots.

With that performance, he passed one of his idols - Julius Erving - to rise to 12th in all-time NBA playoffs blocks-made list. He also overtook Derek Fischer to claim the top spot in most playoff wins all for himself, with 162.

LeBron James, the greatest player ever, just set the record for the most wins in playoff history. Here are his all time playoff rankings:



Wins- 1st

Points- 1st

FGs- 1st

3pt FGs- 2nd

FTs- 1st

Asts- 3rd

Rebs- 6th

Stls- 1st

Blks- 13th

Games- 3rd

Mins- 1st — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 9, 2020

His teammate, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, was also in superb touch as he scored 21 points and made 9 assists. Those 9 assists moved him past the 1000 mark in playoff assists made. He sits in 12th spot in that list for now, in touching distance of Dennis Johnson in 11th.

If LeBron James and Rajon Rondo continue to turn back the clock in this fashion, it'll be very difficult to stop the LA Lakers.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks expected to target Chris Paul this offseason