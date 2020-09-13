NBA News Update: James Harden stresses the need for another star, LeBron James says he's "always been a winner"

In this edition of the NBA News Update, the post-game conference of the LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets is under the spotlight as superstars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and James Harden speak on the evening's proceedings.

LeBron James expressed his delight after the LA Lakers reached their first NBA Western Conference finals since 2010 while James Harden discussed the future of the Houston Rockets after another disappointing season.

Russell Westbrook was bombarded with questions relating to his altercation with Rajon Rondo's brother William Rondo after the latter had attempted to poke fun at the former for his lacklustre playoff displays. The All-Star guard expressed his thoughts on the incident in the post-game interview.

NBA News Update: James Harden believes the Houston Rockets are "one piece away" from the NBA championship

NBA News Update: James Harden has stressed on the need for another star at the Houston Rockets

James Harden was visibly dejected in his post-game conference after the Houston Rockets were easily blown away by a barrage of three-pointers in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the LA Lakers.

Harden himself had a productive night as he scored a game-high 30 points on 12-20 shooting. However, none of his teammates could get going as the Houston Rockets were defeated well before the end of regulation.

"It's very, very frustrating."

Talking to the media, he said that he was frustrated by the end result given the work he and the team had put in to be successful this season. Adding to his comments, he said the Houston Rockets were another major piece away from finally getting over the line after years of disappointment.

NBA News Update: LeBron James says he is a "winner"

NBA News Update: LeBron James stated that the LA Lakers' recent win was business as usual for him

LeBron James had yet another one of his seemingly infinite number of incredible playoff games as he dropped 29 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and a block on 50% shooting from the field. He did all of that in just over 30 minutes of playing time, which is a testimony of the fact that the LA Lakers were simply dominant.

Discussing his performance that led the LA Lakers to their first NBA Western Conference final in a decade, the 35-year-old said that it was business as usual for him.

LeBron James has now made it to a staggering 11 conference finals in his 17 years of playing in the NBA. Those are the statistics one would associate only with a true winner, and James thought just the same.

NBA News Update: Russell Westbrook rains in on William Rondo

NBA News Update: Russell Westbrook addressed his altercation with Rajon Rondo's brother, William Rondo

Russell Westbrook endured yet another tough game where he shot poorly as he converted just 4 of his 13 attempts to score a paltry 10 points. The highlight of his evening was an altercation with Rajon Rondo's brother William Rondo, who was watching the game from the stands.

According to reports, Russell Westbrook was called a "trash" player by William Rondo, and he added insult to injury by doing the famous Damian Lillard wave on the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard.

Russ responded saying “shut your mouth and watch the game.” pic.twitter.com/AbryvCxuit — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

Russell Westbrook was having none of it as he felt that William Rondo needed to "go home" for his uncalled-for behavior. Regardless of whether he is a player's family member or not, he believes that the rules stand the same for everybody.

"He started talking crazy, and I don't play that game, so..."

"I guess 'cause Rondo was talking s---, he decided he wanted to hop in too."



—Russell Westbrook on his mid-game altercation with Rajon Rondo's brother pic.twitter.com/zp6LPloo6e — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2020

