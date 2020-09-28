NBA News Update: Jayson Tatum not ready to discuss contract extension, Kemba Walker looking forward to next season

The Boston Celtics suffered a complete breakdown in the 4th quarter of Game 6 to lose 113-125 to the Miami Heat. This means that the Boston Celtics' post-season comes to an end as the Heat are crowned champions of the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics players talked to the media at the post-game conference, and stories from the same make up this NBA news update.

While the players were certainly dejected on having crashed out of the NBA playoffs, they were quite content with how the overall season had gone for them. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown, in particular, were looking forward to the future with a positive mindset while Jayson Tatum was visibly disappointed.

NBA News Update: Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum not bothered about contract talks

NBA News Update: Jayson Tatum only wanted to talk about the game that had just ended and the Boston Celtics' season

Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and made 11 assists in Game 6. It was an all-round display from the Boston Celtics star but he did struggle to shoot the ball efficiently as he took 26 shots to put up the aforementioned numbers.

Regardless of how he fared in Game 6, Tatum has proven throughout the course of the season that he is a star in the NBA. He is due for a contract extension this off-season and will be offered a max deal. However, it isn't something that is on the 22-year-old's mind right now.

Jayson Tatum says he hasn't thought about the extension this offseason yet. "We just lost the series and I'm just thinking about the guys in that locker room...Stuff like that, if it happens, is not really my concern right now." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 28, 2020

Tatum showed incredible professionalism by only wanting to talk about the game that had just ended and the Boston Celtics' season in general. He will be desperate to improve even more next season and fight for a championship again.

Udonis Haslem gave Jayson Tatum some game after the Heat beat the Celtics to go to the Finals 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Sr4cIjBf8N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2020

NBA News Update: Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown remain positive despite defeat

NBA News Update: Kemba Walker believes that the Boston Celtics will get better with time

Jaylen Brown was fantastic against the Miami Heat in Game 6 as he scored 26 points on great 10-17 shooting. He was amply supported by Kemba Walker who scored 20 points himself on 7-15 shooting. The Boston Celtics backcourt's heroics wasn't enough as their team ended up crashing out of the playoffs. Regardless, the duo was happy with how things had panned out in the 2019-20 season.

Walker reminded the reporters that it was just their first season together, which means that they will only get better with time.

Kemba Walker: "This is just our first year together. This is going to be a fun group the next couple of years...I learned a lot just about the intensity of the playoffs. Every possession matters so much, things switch from game to game." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 28, 2020

Jaylen Brown, who has been actively using the global platform that is the NBA to preach humanity and justice, said he was thankful for getting the opportunity to do so.

Jaylen Brown: "It was an honor to get to play here and shed light on injustices." — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) September 28, 2020

It's back to the drawing board for the Boston Celtics who have a bright future to look forward to.

