NBA News Update: JJ Redick defends Montrezl Harrell for his comments on Luka Doncic, Andre Iguodala reveals reasons behind not joining the Warriors

After conceding Game 1 to the LA Lakers, an injury-ridden Miami Heat will be looking to bounce back in Game 2. On the other hand, the LA Lakers will want to increase their lead and move a step closer to the NBA championship. With so much going on in the Orlando bubble, it is tough to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that might have missed your feed:

NBA News Update: JJ Redick shares his thoughts on the Montrezl Harrell-Luka Doncic reverse racism debacle

In the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers' Montrezl Harrell had stirred a controversy by calling Luka Doncic a "b****-a** whiteboy". The two made peace later, as Harrell apologized for his comments and Doncic acknowledged.

The incident sparked a debate amongst the NBA fraternity about reverse racism, and New Orleans Pelicans' JJ Redick has come out and shared his thoughts on the same. Making an appearance on 'All the Smoke', Redick said:

"I just don’t think there’s reverse racism. I just don’t think that exists."

Redick and the Pelicans missed out on the playoffs this year and will be hoping to do better next season under the guidance of a new head coach.

Andre Iguodala reveals why he couldn't join the Golden State Warriors this season

In another NBA news update, Miami Heat swingman Andre Iguodala was in conversation with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. During the interview, the 2015 finals MVP revealed why he didn't sign with the Golden State Warriors this season. He said:

"When you look at the salary caps, look at how things work, I [couldn't] go back there until 2022. So it was never a thought throughout the whole process."

Andre Iguodala is currently under contract with the Miami Heat, who will be looking to overcome a 1-0 deficit against the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Houston Rockets account for 30% of the NBA's highest-rated games this season

Recently, a lot of talk has been going on surrounding the dip in NBA TV ratings. It was revealed that Game 1 of the finals was the least-watched finale in the history of the NBA. According to a report, digital content company Sportico recently analyzed the league's 20 most-watched games of the season. Of those 20 contests, six (or 30%) featured the Houston Rockets.

Only the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, who are now three wins from the 2020 NBA title, had more than the Rockets.

