NBA News Update: New York Knicks star picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James, family reunions highlight the day in Disney bubble

In what is a very light-hearted NBA News Update, some of the superstars in the league, including Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum, express what it is like to be a father. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard is about to be a father of twins - a girl and a boy - and talked about the same with great pride as one would expect. He also talks about what it means to be the cover star of NBA 2K21.

This NBA News Update also features heart-warming clips of Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Dion Waiters of the Los Angeles Lakers, which were uploaded on social media as they met their sons after a long wait in the NBA bubble. The players had to leave their families behind to participate in the isolated NBA bubble but were permitted to bring 1 family member along when the semi-finals started but the number has since increased to 3.

Elsewhere, a former New York Knicks star had his say on the age-old Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate.

NBA News Update: New York Knicks star prefers Jordan over LeBron James

Former New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors shooting guard John Starks voted for Michael Jordan in the iconic debate on who is the better player between the latter and LeBron James. Starks was an All-Star in 1994 and also won the sixth man of the year award in 1997.

“I always say if your life depended on it and you had him or LeBron taking the last shot, which one would you want to take the last shot? A majority of people say Michael, so that’s how I will put it.”

While he hailed Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan as the best ever, he was also hugely appreciative of LeBron James, calling him a "more athletic version of Magic Johnson". However, Michael Jordan was simply a "killer" in his opinion and marginally the better player.

NBA News Update: Jayson Tatum, Dion Waiters reunite with their sons

It has been around 2 months since the players made it to the NBA bubble to finish the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs. Some of the biggest stars in the NBA had resorted to video calls to interact with their families during their stay in Orlando. Now though, the ones who remain in the NBA Playoffs can bring as many as 3 family members to the bubble.

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum reunited with his son Deuce and the 22-year-old was visibly relieved to have finally met him.

Bubble reunions are the best ✌🏾☘️



LA Lakers guard Dion Waiters also met up with his son, who he hadn't seen in 3 months.

NBA News Update: Damian Lillard talks about being a father and the NBA 2K21 cover star

Portland Trail Blazers legend Damian Lillard expressed his great pride on being the NBA 2K21 cover star. He was particularly happy that he had done it while playing for a small-market team like the Portland Trail Blazers and reiterated the fact that no Blazer player had received this much recognition in the past.

He also talked about how excited and happy he was to become a father again. Lillard announced on social media a few days back that his partner was about to give birth to twins.

