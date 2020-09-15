NBA News Update: Details of minutes preceding Mike D'Antoni's Houston Rockets exit revealed, Stephen A Smith issues challenge to Kawhi Leonard

The conference finals matchups are almost decided, with the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets set to play Game 7 to determine who will face the LA Lakers. In the east, Miami Heat will face 17-time NBA champions Boston Celtics in a highly-anticipated clash. With so much going on in the Orlando bubble, you might likely be unaware of the latest NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that might not have made your feed today:

NBA News Update: Mike D'Antoni was 'waiting' for Tilman Fertitta's call post bubble exit

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Houston Rockets endured a disappointing end to their campaign, losing to the LA Lakers in five games in the Western Conference semi-finals. Rockets won the first game of the series but then lost direction and allowed the Lakers to complete a gentleman's sweep. Post the loss, head coach Mike D'Antoni decided to leave and ended his four-year association with the franchise.

Per The Athletic, D'Antoni was expecting a phone call from Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta after the team exited the NBA bubble. The former Phoenix Suns coach was hoping the owner would call him to discuss his future, but no such call came. Eventually, D'Antoni gave up and decided to inform the team about his decision to leave.

D'Antoni boasts a strong resume and will be testing the free agency market. According to reports, the Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to sign him for the head coach role next season.

The Houston Rockets are excited to team up with @HarrisVotes to have Toyota Center serve as a Vote Center for the 2020 Presidential General Election!



Text ROCKETS to 26797 to confirm that you are registered to vote!



More Info: https://t.co/AFS9avMhSh pic.twitter.com/PD5B0GwIkJ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 14, 2020

Stephen A Smith doesn't have confidence in the LA Clippers ahead of Game 7 clash against the Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

In the latest episode of 'First Take,' Stephen A Smith issued a challenge to two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, telling him to bring his A-game against the Denver Nuggets tonight. Clippers had a 3-1 advantage in the series, but the Nuggets made successive comebacks in the last two games.

The LA Clippers blew a 16-point halftime lead in Game 6 to allow Mike Malone's team to clinch the match and tie the series 3-3. All eyes will be on Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokic tonight.

New TV show to feature NBA stars having discussions about wine and basketball

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

In another NBA news update, it has been revealed that All-Stars Uncorked, a TV show, is set to debut on 22nd September. The show will see Acker Chairman John Kapon interview five NBA stars - J.J. Redick, Carmelo Anthony, Paul Pierce, Kevin Love, and Kyle Kuzma - about their love for wine and basketball.

The hosts will interact with the stars via Zoom. In addition to being able to listen to the discussion, fans will also get a chance to be a part of the conversation by asking questions.

