NBA News Update: "This is the hardest championship LeBron has won" Magic Johnson pumped after LA Lakers win and guarantees a repeat next season

A roller coaster of a season finally came to an end, as the LA Lakers prevailed over the Miami Heat in the 2019-20 NBA Finals to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy. LeBron James and co. defeated the gritty Miami team led by Jimmy Buttler in six games, as the LA Lakers tied the Boston Celtics for the most number of NBA championships with 17. On that note, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

NBA News Update: Magic Johnson extremely confident about LA Lakers chances to win again next season

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LA Lakers and NBA legend Magic Johnson made an appearance on the popular basketball talk show 'First Take' hours after LeBron James lifted his 4th NBA title. Magic, who himself is a 5-time champion couldn't hide his elation, and spoke on a variety of topics with the First Take team. Starting with how he felt about the win, the 61-year-old said -

"This is the hardest championship LeBron has won. This is the hardest championship any team had to win in any sport."

If LeBron wins ring No. 5, @MagicJohnson would consider him equal to Michael Jordan in 🐐 status. pic.twitter.com/R6v6eGFv8p — First Take (@FirstTake) October 12, 2020

With the win on Sunday night, LeBron James became the first NBA player to win Finals MVP with 3 different teams. His latest achievement is only going to fuel the G.O.A.T debate further. When Magic Johnson, who was also the architect behind bring LeBron James to LA Lakers was asked to comment on the comparison between the King and Michael Jordan. He had this to say -

"He gets that next one, it's going to be hard to say he is not next to MJ. I'm saying the next one, which will be five. I think that's a good argument right there."

With no signs of slowing down, there is no guarantee as to what number of NBA titles LeBron James can add to the 4 that he already has. Going forward, especially this coming offseason, expect debates comparing LeBron James to whom many call the Greatest of All-time Michael Jordan to heat up further.

LeBron James shares his delight on Instagram after his 4th championship win

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James went superman mode in the postseason for the LA Lakers, as he leveled up to clinch his 4th NBA championship and first since 2016. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star ended up winning the Finals MVP even though he faced stiff competition from his teammate Anthony Davis for the award. Following the win, LeBron James took to Instagram to share his joy through photos with his fans, as the LA Lakers celebrated their 17th NBA championship

