NBA News: Vince Carter becomes the first player to play 22 seasons in league history

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 25 Oct 2019, 08:02 IST

Memphis Grizzlies v Atlanta Hawks

It seems like the NBA has its Tom Brady of the NFL. Soon to be Hall of Famer Vince Carter has now become the first player to play in 22 seasons in NBA history, since starting his career in 1998. Carter broke the record when he checked in during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons in the Atlanta Hawks' opening game. Before he re-signed with the Hawks, it was said that he could retire prior to the 2019 season.

Vince Carter checks in for the first time, making it officially 22 seasons, the most for any player in NBA history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hfDQcDmt3I — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2019

This achievement isn't the only one he has broken throughout his career. Here is a list of just a handful of achievements he has made.

First 40-year-old to make 3 3-pointers in a playoff game Most 3-pointers scored in a playoff game for the Toronto Raptors (9) Most points scored in a season for the Toronto Raptors (2,107 points) Second most points scored in a regular season game for the Toronto Raptors (51 points) Most points scored in a playoff game for the Toronto Raptors (50 points)

These are just a handful of all the records and achievements Carter has made since he started playing in the NBA. He has also played for 8 different teams, including the Hawks. Unfortunately in his long tenure, he wasn't able to get a championship. His other notable achievements include Rookie of the Year (1999), 8 NBA All-Star selections, NBA Slam Dunk Contest win and many more records.

Vince Carter only played 10 minutes today and was unable to rack up any points. Hopefully, Carter enjoys his second season the Hawks, as he has stated that the 2019-20 season will be his last season. So we will no longer see one the greatest ever to take court from next year onwards. We wish good luck to Carter in his last season.