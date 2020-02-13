NBA News: Zion Williamson has been scoring at historic pace across his first 9 games

Zion's inclusion has boosted NOLA's offensive firepower.

Despite having to wait for the first half of the regular season for his debut, Zion Williamson is making up for the lost time in dominant fashion. The No.1 overall pick from the 2019 NBA draft has appeared in 9 games so far for the New Orleans Pelicans, and his presence is already breaking records.

The 19-year-old is the first in last 30 years to post seven 20-point games across his first nine career games. Moreover, his 30-5-5 game on Tuesday night made him the first rookie since the NBA-ABA merger to put together a 30-pt, 5-reb, 5-ast game in 30 minutes or less.

Zion Williamson is the 3rd player with seven 20-point games in his first 10 career games over the last 30 seasons. He joins Grant Hill and Shaquille O'Neal (also 7).



He is the only player in that span to record seven 20-point games in his first 9 career games. pic.twitter.com/VUhyp56ebP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 12, 2020

Is it too late for his ROY bid?

Zion is currently averaging 21 points and 7.7 rebounds, on 58% shooting from the floor. With only 38 games remaining in the season, Williamson has a lot of ground to catch if he intends to beat Ja Morant to the trophy. Ja has played 47 games so far for the Memphis Grizzlies, and is averaging a team-high 17.6 points, to go along with 7 assists per game.

While Ja Morant is leading the Grizzlies into the postseason, Zion's Pelicans (currently 11th in the West) will have to make a mad dash for the 8th spot before time runs out on them.