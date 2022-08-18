LeBron James, Alex Caruso, and more: Taking a look at players that are set to be affected by NBA's decision to retire Bill Russell's no. 6 jersey

Since the death of NBA icon Bill Russell on July 31, the NBA retired his No. 6 last week.

Notable among those who wanted the number retired was Magic Johnson, a five-time champion and three-time MVP.

Notable among those who wanted the number retired was Magic Johnson, a five-time champion and three-time MVP.

Many fans also demanded the same gesture. Although there are other ways fans want Bill Russell to be honored; retiring his number became a shared sentiment. According to them, that was the greatest way to honor Russell's legacy and memory.

As a player, Russell helped the Boston Celtics win eight NBA championships in a row and 11 total. Russell was also the first Black head coach.

Russell's number was retired by the Celtics in 1972 and the Sacramento Kings in 1985. The Kings were the last team Russell coached.

Russell was also a human rights activist who spoke extensively against the racism suffered by people of color across the United States. He was a member of the Black Power movement, whose ideology aims to achieve self-determination for Black people.

Former President Barack Obama awarded the highest civilian honor in the United States, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Russell in 2011.

Accordingly, on Aug. 11, the NBA announced that Russell's No. 6 would be retired across the league. It's the first number universally retired by the league.

"Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized."

The announcement was a great win for Russell's legacy.

Many NBA players wear No. 6 and can continue to do so

Sixteen players wore No. 6 last season. The NBA will allow all players who currently wear No. 6 to continue to use the number if they choose to.

Notable among those players is LA Lakers star LeBron James, a future Hall of Famer.

Others wearing No. 6 include: Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets), David Duke Jr. (Brooklyn Nets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Hamidou Diallo (Detroit Pistons). Jalen McDaniels (Charlotte Hornets), Keon Johnson (Portland Trail Blazers) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Utah Jazz) also wear the number.

The NBA announced it will retire Bill Russell's No. 6 league-wide.



Russell becomes the first player in NBA history to have his jersey retired across the Association.

More include Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Bryn Forbes (Denver Nuggets), Melvin Frazer (OKC Thunder), Lance Stephenson (Indiana Pacers) and Lou Williams (Atlanta Hawks). The rest are Montrezl Harrell (Charlotte) Hornets, Kristaps Porzingis (Washington Wizards) and Jordan McLaughlin (Minnesota Timberwolves).

