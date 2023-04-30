NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Latest updates Sunday, 30th April

The 2023 NBA playoffs have only one first-round game left to play. The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will play the deciding game of the series on Sunday, while seven other teams have already moved on to the second round.

The first game of the Western Conference semifinals was played on Sunday night between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. The Miami Heat and New York Knicks will play the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.

The current NBA playoff picture is very exciting and basketball fans have two exciting games on schedule on Sunday. Not only will Miami and New York relive their rivalry from the 1990s, but there will also be the first Game 7 of the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA playoff picture for the second round will be completed on Sunday

The most common result in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs was 4-1. Four teams defeated their opponents in five games, while two series went to six games. Additionally, the Philadelphia 76ers were the only team that swept their opponents.

The only remaining first-round matchup is between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. These two teams will play Game 7 on Sunday, and the winner of the game will advance to the Western Conference semifinals to face the LA Lakers.

The Kings haven't won a playoff series since 2004. The Warriors, on the other hand, are defending champions, but may not go far this year.

NBA playoff picture as of Sunday, April 30 (Image via NBA.com)

The first game of the second round took place on Saturday. The Denver Nuggets were unstoppable and defeated the Phoenix Suns 125-107. Considering that the Nuggets had the second-best home record in the league in the regular season, beating them will be very hard.

You may be interested in reading: "They're the number one seed for a reason" - Kevin Durant not surprised about Denver Nuggets dominating Game 1

The next game of the series will also be played in the Mile High City on Monday. The Suns will have to win at least one game on the road to have a chance to advance to the Western Conference finals.

The Suns need to win one game on the road to win the series (Image via Getty Images)

Here are all the other second-round series and the start time of the first game:

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks - Sunday, 1 PM ET

- Sunday, 1 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics - Monday, 7:30 PM

- Monday, 7:30 PM LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors or Sacramento Kings - Tuesday, 10:00 PM

You may be interested in reading: When do NBA Playoffs 2023 end? Last match, qualified teams and more

Most teams are evenly matched and each series could easily go to at least six games. The final matchup of the second round will be decided on Sunday as Game 7 between the Warriors and Kings begins at 3:30 PM.

Poll : 0 votes