NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 3

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 // 20 May 2019, 19:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors home in a double OT thriller

Final Score: Toronto Raptors 118 - 112 Milwaukee Bucks

Staring a 0-3 hole, the Raptors hosted the Bucks in a double overtime thriller that the hosts eventually ended up winning. This was definitely the match of the series so far and the Raptors once again sailed home on the back of All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard.

This was a back-and-forth affair and went down to the wire with both the teams fighting hard for the win. Even though the Raptors walked into the tunnel with a 7-point lead at halftime, the Bucks would come back stronger in the second halftime and send this game into overtime.

The Raptors should have closed this game much earlier but missing some clutch shots meant they had to take a longer route to get to the finish line. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Raptors' Game 3 win at home.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo's rare off-night

Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to make his mark in Game 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the best player in the league this season and is the front runner for the MVP award. The Greek Freak carried the Bucks on his back to their first Eastern Conference Finals in 18 years as the Bucks have dismantled everyone in their way so far.

However, Game 3 was a rare off-night for Giannis as he failed to make his mark and scored just 12 points on a poor 5-for-16 shooting. With Kawhi guarding him, he struggled to make shots and fouled out in the opening minutes of the second overtime.

He also had 8 turnovers and just could not feel himself. With Giannis struggling badly, the other players should have risen to the occasion but that did not happen as Middleton and Bledsoe went 3-for-16 each.

1 / 3 NEXT