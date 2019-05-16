NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 1

Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One

Final Score: Toronto Raptors 100-108 Milwaukee Bucks

The most awaited NBA Eastern Conference Finals is here and Game 1 lived up to the hype as the two Eastern Conference powerhouses went at each other and fought till the end. If you look at the stat line, you would think the Bucks had it easy but it wasn't the case.

The Raptors started the game hot jumping to a 34-23 first quarter lead. While they had control over the game for three good quarters, a fourth-quarter surge by the Bucks helped the hosts overcome the deficit and eventually get the win.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors in scoring with 31 points while Lopez scored team-high 29 points for the Bucks. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Bucks' home-game win in Milwaukee.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffs the stat sheet

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster double-double against the Raptors

Stat line: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks on 43.75% shooting

Giannis Antetokounmpo's love-affair with double-doubles is nothing new as we have seen him dismantle the opposition teams all season long. Last night was just another night for the Greek Freak as he erupted for a monster double-double and stuffed the stat sheet.

Giannis was very dominant in the paint and bullied his way to the basket on several occasions, the Raptors had no answer for him and if this continues, this series will be over very soon.

However, what makes the 24-year-old more impressive is the way he impacts the game with his all-around ability. He was involved in almost every possession when he was on the court and dished out six dimes.

If he is not scoring, he is assisting or getting rebounds on the offensive end. On the defensive end, he is a monster and it is virtually impossible to score with him guarding the rim. Just like you would expect, he had 3 massive blocks last night.

