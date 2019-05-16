×
NBA Playoffs 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 1 MVP

Shubham Pant
ANALYST
Feature
9   //    16 May 2019, 22:10 IST

Toronto Raptors played the Milwaukee Bucks in a thrilling game
Toronto Raptors played the Milwaukee Bucks in a thrilling game

Toronto Raptors traveled to the Fiserv Arena in Milwaukee to take on the rampant Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The match is touted as one of the most competitive playoff series and it did not disappoint. The Milwaukee Bucks won the match 108-100 and took the lead in what was a superb game.

The Raptors led for large parts of the game after a strong start in the 1st quarter but the Bucks slowly clawed back and won the match, including a huge burst in the 4th quarter.

With the game very close up until the last minutes, there were quite a few candidates for our Most Valuable Player of the game, but none were more impressive or impactful than the big man, Brook Lopez.

Game 1 MVP: Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Brook Lopez during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals
Brook Lopez during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Stat line: 29 points, 12-21 FG, 4-11 3FG, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks and 0 TOs in 35 minutes

The Milwaukee Bucks had a really bad start to their Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, shooting just 25% from the field for the whole game.

Even after their early game struggles, Brook Lopez scored 13 of his 29 points in the 4th quarter to lead the Bucks towards the win.

Lopez was outstanding tonight, scoring 29 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, including shooting over 50% from the field, making four 3-pointers. Brook Lopez was not just great on the offensive end, he was a monster on the defensive end as well, swatting away a massive 4 shots.

Lopez did not turn over the ball even once tonight and was a monster on the offensive glass, grabbing 4 of the 15 offensive rebounds Milwaukee had tonight against the Raptors.

Other notable performances

Kyle Lowry - 30 points, 8 rebounds, 10-15 FG, 7-9 3FG

Kawhi Leonard - 31 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals,10-26 FG

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 24 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 7-16 FG

Tags:
NBA Milwaukee Bucks Toronto Raptors Brook Lopez Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Playoffs 2019
