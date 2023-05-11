NBA Playoffs 2023: Top 5 performers of postseason so far

The NBA playoffs are closing in on the conference finals. The drama has been high and the series have been super competitive. Only one series has ended in a sweep.

The NBA should be happy as the eight teams remaining are littered with superstars. Steph Curry is battling against LeBron James. Meanwhile Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid all still have a shot to win the title.

Let’s take a look at who are the best performers in the playoffs so far. We will rank the five leading scorers who played in at least five playoff games this postseason.

StatMuse @statmuse Devin Booker this playoffs:



35.9 PPG (!)

5.2 RPG

7.1 APG

60/51/87% (!!)



First player in NBA history to average 35/5/5 on 60+ FG% in a playoff run.

#1 Devin Booker

Devin Booker has ascended and affirmed his place in the top tier of the NBA. Booker is averaging 35.9 points per game in 10 games this postseason. He has carried the load for the Suns, averaging 42.3 minutes.

Booker has done even more as the Suns are without injured Chris Paul. The 26-year-old already dropped 47 points two separate times during the Suns playoff run.

#2 Jimmy Butler

StatMuse @statmuse Points over the last 2 playoffs:



939 — Stephen Curry

911 — Jayson Tatum

832 — Jaylen Brown

734 — Jimmy Butler

653 — Jalen Brunson



Nobody else has more than 650.

Jimmy Butler has been one of the best playoff performers of all time. He seemingly single-handedly carried the Heat to a stunning series win against the number one seed Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat won the series in five games.

Butler is averaging 31.9 points per game during Miami’s playoff run. Butler was one shot short last season from taking the Heat to the Finals and carried the team to a Finals loss in the 2020 bubble. He scored 56 points in the Game 4 win against the Bucks in the first round this year.

#3 Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards performed well in the first round against the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 31.6 points per game in the first round series loss to the Nuggets. Although, the Wolves lost in five games, Edwards had a monstrous 41-point performance in the Game 2 loss in Denver.

#4 Nikola Jokic

StatMuse @statmuse Nikola Jokic this playoffs:



— 1st in assists

— 1st in screen assists

— 1st in putback buckets

— 1st in post up buckets Nikola Jokic this playoffs:— 1st in assists — 1st in screen assists — 1st in putback buckets — 1st in post up buckets https://t.co/NLgdgZivqI

Nikola Jokic was second in MVP voting this season for good reason. The Denver big man has not slowed down in the playoffs. Jokic is averaging 30.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game during the ten playoff games so far this season. The 28-year-old has recorded four triple-doubles in those 10 games. He also posted a playoff high of 53 points in the Nuggets Game 4 loss.

#5 Steph Curry

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and one of the best playoff performers in NBA history.

Curry is averaging 30.3 points per game so far. He set a record for most points in a Game 7 when he dropped 50 to eliminate the Sacramento Kings in the first round this season. Curry has scored at least 20 points in all 12 playoff games so far. He also hit double digit assists in two games against the LA Lakers.

