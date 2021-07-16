NBA Playoffs: 5 players with most points scored in their debut postseason campaign

The 2021 NBA playoffs have been a roller-coaster ride that is almost coming to an end with the Finals series tied at 2-2. The postseason has seen some amazing playoff debut performances, with the likes of Devin Booker and Trae Young breaking a few records on their way to a deep run at the business end of the season.

Five NBA players who have scored the most points in their playoff debut campaign

Scoring is arguably the most integral part of basketball, and having a player who can shoulder the load of leading the scoring for a team in the playoffs is invaluable. Some stalwarts have done so in their postseason debut campaign, and while doing so have managed to make an elusive list of players who have scored the most points in their debut playoff campaign.

#5 - LeBron James, 2006 - 400 points

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

In just his first playoff campaign, LeBron James registered phenomenal averages of 30.8 points, eight rebounds and close to six assists on 47% shooting from the field. He scored 400 points across 13 games but couldn't take the Cleveland Cavaliers past the semi-finals stage as the Cavs succumbed to a seven-game loss to the Detroit Pistons.

LeBron since entering the league:



1st in games

1st in minutes

1st in wins

1st in points

1st in MVP awards

1st in All-Star nods

1st in All-NBA nods

1st in playoff games

1st in playoff minutes

1st in playoff wins

1st in playoff points, rebounds, assists



And now, 1st in rings. pic.twitter.com/AQLSnrIQub — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 23, 2020

LeBron James is known to be a pass-first player, and him making this list is a testament to how well-rounded the LA Lakers star's game is. James has come a long way since his postseason debut, as he has racked up four championships and four Finals MVPs.

#4 - Trae Young, 2021 - 461 points

2021 NBA playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

Trae Young turned in some sumptuous performances in the 2021 NBA playoffs, performing incredibly well in hostile atmospheres. The most noteworthy part of his brilliant playoff run was probably him taking on the crowds at Madison Square Garden and Wells Fargo Arena, but it can't be overlooked that he scored a whopping 400 points in 16 games in the 2021 NBA postseason.

Devin Booker has scored the most points ever by a player in his first playoffs.



522 (and counting) — Booker

521 — Rick Barry

518 — Julius Erving

461 — Trae Young pic.twitter.com/l9l3x6MndL — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 15, 2021

Young's ability to score and create was on full display as he ended his postseason debut with 28.8 points and 9.5 assists per game.

