NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 teams ft. LA Lakers and Boston Celtics after Week 8.

Here are Sportskeeda’s NBA power rankings following Week 8. The season is heating up as Christmas Day games are approaching and the teams are moving past the season’s first quarter. Let’s take a look at where teams stand in our NBA power rankings after Week 8.

There has been some movement in our power rankings. Some contenders have gotten off to slow starts. The middle of the league is crowded, with multiple teams sitting around .500.

A lot of other teams have struggled through injuries. Take a look at the defending champion Denver Nuggets, who have been up-and-down this season as Jamel Murray has dealt with injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fellow Western conference contenders, the Phoenix Suns just saw Bradley Beal sprain his ankle and have had just one full game with their new All-Star trio.

Sportskeeda’s NBA Power Rankings - December 18, 2023

Here are the top ten as the league stands now. Read on for a few surprises.

No. 10 - LA Lakers (15-11) 8th in the West

NBA Power Rankings last week - #9

Lebron James

The Lakers had a bit of a letdown week after winning the first-ever NBA Cup. They dropped a close shootout to the Mavericks. They then split two games with the lowly San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James sat out the first game, which was a win. They lost the second in the absence of Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are among the top contenders when they are healthy and going full force. James and crew will likely be picking their spots through the season as they try to stay healthy for a title push.

LA wins with their defense; they are 8th in defensive rating and 20th in offensive.

No. 9 - LA Clippers (15-10) 6th in West

NBA Power Rankings last week - Unranked

James Harden

The Clippers seem to be figuring things out. They are the hottest team in the NBA, with a seven-game winning streak. LA defeated solid teams like the Nuggets, Kings, Knicks and Warriors (twice).

The Clippers got Paul George back from injury and their veteran stars are finally gelling. Harden has adapted to the role of point guard and third scorer. Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook have settled into spark plug roles off the bench.

The Clippers are rising up in the league. They are balanced and rank 11th in offensive rating and 7th in defensive rating.

No. 8 - OKC Thunder (16-8) 2nd in West

NBA Power Rankings last week - #3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Thunder have won three of their last four. Their recent success is in the face of Josh Giddey’s recent slide in production.

The Thunder have stayed in the top tier of the West due to the heroics of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He hit a clutch jumper in the final second to beat the Nuggets on Saturday. He is averaging 30.7 points per game (4th in the NBA). He is also filling out the stat sheet with 6.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is playing a crucial role in the Thunder’s performance. He leads the 7th best offense in the NBA. OKC is even better on the defensive rating as they stand 6th.

No. 7 - Denver Nuggets (17-10) 4th in West

NBA Power Rankings last week - #7

Jamal Murray

Denver has stayed afloat despite injuries to Jamal Murray. The guard is back in the lineup and the Nuggets won three of the last four games. It would have been four for four if not for SGA leading the Thunder to a dramatic win.

Denver seems to be getting back to their winning ways. When healthy, they are still the most talented lineup in the league and will contend for the title all season with their normal starting five. Denver is 9th in offensive rating and 12th in defense.

No. 6 - Dallas Mavericks (16-9) 3rd in West

NBA Power Rankings last week - #8

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has shouldered the load for the Mavericks in the absence of Kyrie Irving. He is 2nd in the league with 32.7 ppg. He is the heliocentric piece of the Mavs. He leads the team in rebounds, assists, and steals.

Dallas will hope to get Irving back soon as he remains out with his foot injury. In the meantime, Dallas will go as far as Doncic carries them. They are 23rd in defensive rating and 5th in offensive rating.

No. 5 - Orlando Magic (16-9) 4th in East

NBA Power Rankings last week - #4

Paolo Banchero

The Magic has been one of the surprising teams this season. But they lost both the games against the Boston Celtics on the weekend and settled for a 1-2 record against them this season.

However, Orlando is extremely deep and continues to excel on the defensive end. They are 4th in defensive rating and just 18th in offense.

No. 4 - Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) 3rd in East

NBA Power Rankings last week - #6

Joel Embiid

The Sixers continue to roll. They are on a six-game winning streak and have won eight of their last ten. They have bet up on bad teams during that stretch with wins against the Hornets, Pistons and Wizards.

The schedule beefs up as games against the Magic, T-Wolves and Heat loom. Joel Embiid continues to lead the league in scoring with 34.2 ppg. The current NBA MVP and Tyrese Maxey are the best duo in the league. They lead the 2nd best offense in the league and are also in the top five in defensive rating.

No. 3 - Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) 1st in West

NBA Power Rankings last week - #1

Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves bounced back with the return of Anthony Edwards. The top seed in the West continues to surprise this season. They have won eight of their last ten games.

Rudy Gobert is the leading DPOY candidate and leads the top-rated defense in the league. Minnesota grinds teams down at times and ranks just 17th in offense.

No. 2 - Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) 2nd in East

NBA Power Rankings last week - #5

Damian Lillard

The Bucks are looking like the team people expected this summer after trading for Damian Lillard. They have won four in a row and eight of their last ten. The offense is gelling and Lillard is increasing his production.

The Bucks are third in offensive rating. Their defense has not quite achieved the same level. They are 21st in defensive rating. Lillard and the Bucks backcourt have been defensive sieves. It is something they may need to fix to win the title.

No. 1 - Boston Celtics (20-5) 1st in East

NBA Power Rankings last week - #2

Jaylen Brown

The Celtics’ powerful offense is back. The return of Kristaps Porzingis rejuvenated the Celtics. However, they also kept up the winning without him, taking two straight against the Magic.

Boston’s starting five when healthy is the deepest attack in the league right now. They are 6th in offensive rating and averaging 117.6 ppg. They are even better on the other end and sport the 3rd best defense.