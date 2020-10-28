NBA Power Rankings: Top 5 power forwards in the league right now

The forward positions are arguably the ones with more progression than any other in the history of the sport. In the NBA, small and power forwards have leading roles in their teams, both in offense and defense, with these two key positions featuring a plethora of all-around, versatile and athletic players.

Players in the power forward position do not just score, rebound and fill the lanes in transition. Today, power forwards can also handle the ball, shoot from the three-point line and also guard the other team's best perimeter player.

NBA Power Rankings: Top 5 active power forwards in the league

The power forward position features a bevy of top players. On that note, let us have a look at the top 5 power forwards in the NBA right now. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics

Kevin Love is a solid NBA power forward who is efficient even when his team is not destined for much success.

Love had another solid season in 2019-20; he scored 18 points, had 10 rebounds, and produced three assists per game on 45% from the field, 37% from the three-point line and a staggering 85% from the FT line.

Advertisement

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently in a rebuilding phase, won 16 of the 56 games Love started in.

Among all active power forwards in the NBA, Love ranks tenth in points per game and fourth in rebounds per game. He also ranks third in three-point percentage and second in FT percentage.

Last season, he was second in Defensive Rebound Percentage, ranking just behind Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

#4 Bam Adebayo

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

Bam Adebayo had a career-year with the Miami Heat in the 2019-20 NBA season. The 23-year-old led the team in rebounds, blocks and field goals made per game during the regular season. He was also the leading player in his team in terms of Defensive Rating (106).

ANOTHER LOOK AT BAM ADEBAYO'S INCREDIBLE GAME-WINNING BLOCK! pic.twitter.com/RCzQ7FdLDR — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Adebayo was a double-double player (18 points and 10 rebounds per game) and a solid passer, averaging 4.4 assists a night. In Win Shares during the regular season, only two power forwards ranked better than Adebayo; they were Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis.

Advertisement

In the NBA Playoffs last season, Adebayo helped the Miami Heat reach the Finals after ranking in the top 10 in total points, rebounds, assists, Win Shares, Value over Replacement and Win Shares per 48 minutes.

Adebayo's defense was tremendous in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. He was especially impressive in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, where he performed a game-winning block on Jayson Tatum in OT in game one.