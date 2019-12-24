NBA Power Rankings Week 10: Milwaukee Bucks remain on top as Miami Heat solidify their status as contenders

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been the most impressive team of the season so far

2019 is quickly coming to an end, and with more than two months of the 2019-20 NBA season now in the books, several teams around the league are making their cases as contenders. Meanwhile, the battle to secure home-court advantage in each respective conference is heating up, and here we will take a look at the latest NBA power rankings heading into Week 10 of the season.

#10 Indiana Pacers - Record: 20-10

The Pacers have made a better than expected start to the season

The Indiana Pacers have been solid for much of the season, and the team enjoyed their best week of the season as they picked up a huge win over the Lakers. They also comfortable beat the Kings before losing to the impressive Bucks on Sunday night. Nevertheless, the Pacers' 20-10 start to the season shouldn't be ignored, and they will only get better when Victor Oladipo makes his long-awaited return in the new year.

#9 Philadelphia 76ers - Record: 21-10

Embiid and the Sixers will be hoping to hit top form in the new year

As we approach 2020, the Sixers have yet to fully click, although they still possess a 21-10 record. Saturday's 125-108 win over the Wizards ended a three-game losing streak, and with Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Al Horford - the Sixers will continue to improve as the season progresses.

#8 Denver Nuggets - Record: 20-8

The Nuggets defeated the Lakers to improve to 20-8 for the season

The Nuggets defeated the Lakers on Sunday night to pick up their sixth straight win, and Denver now has the longest active win streak in the NBA. The win lifted the team to second in the West standings, and Nikola Jokic has returned to form following a bewildering start to the season. With games to come against the Suns, Pelicans, Grizzlies, and Kings this week, the Nuggets could stretch their win streak to 10 games.

