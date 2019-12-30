NBA Power Rankings Week 11: Miami Heat continue to rise as the LA Clippers slip out the top 3

The Miami Heat have made an excellent start to the 2019-20 season

More than a third of the 2019-20 NBA season is now in the books, and enough time has passed for teams around the league to understand where they stand for the remainder of the season. While a few teams are not quite where they thought they would be at this stage, there are at least a dozen teams that believe that they can be competitive come the postseason. So, as we approach 2020, here we will take a look at the latest NBA Power Rankings heading into Week 11.

#10 Utah Jazz - Record: 20-12

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz have improved during December

The Utah Jazz have been largely underwhelming so far this season, although the team finally appears to be heading in the right direction. They have won eight out of their past 10 games to improve to 20-12, and the decision to trade Jordan Clarkson for Dante Exum is already playing off. With Mike Conley also yet to return, the Jazz could be contenders come April, and they are a team to watch over the next month.

#9 Boston Celtics - Record: 22-8

The Boston Celtics remain in contention in the East

The Celtics lost to the Raptors on Saturday, although they defeated the reigning champions on Christmas Day before also sweeping inside the Cavs. After finishing the week with a 2-1 record, the Celtics moved up to third in the East standings with a 22-8 record, and Brad Stevens' team has still only lost two games at TD Garden.

#8 Philadelphia 76ers - Record: 23-12

Joel Embiid continues to perform well despite Philadelphia's shaky form

The Sixers fell to a narrow overtime defeat to the Heat on Saturday evening, and they have now won just five of their last 10 games. Nevertheless, in Joel Embiid - the Sixers have one of the most dominant forces in the NBA, and Brett Brown's team remain a formidable force on their own court (16-2). The Sixers will be contenders by the time the playoffs begin, although a further addition ahead of the trade deadline could be vital to their chances.

