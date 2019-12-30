NBA Trade Window: 3 Players that the Dallas Mavericks should target

Raunak Jaiswal

Dec 30, 2019

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis need more help if the Mavs are to contend for a ring

In one of the sweeter surprises of the ongoing NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks have exceeded early expectations and now find themselves in a heated tussle for a finish in the top four seeds of the Western Conference.

Luka Doncic has been the primary catalyst behind Dallas' upturn in fortunes. However, the rest of the roster turned up in the Mavericks' string of outings against Eastern Conference contenders when the Slovenian was injured to prove that this franchise is not just a one-man show.

While the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry have made crucial contributions, the Mavs need much more depth if they are to have a deep postseason run this season. With that in mind, let us now look at the three players that the Mavericks should trade for before the February 6 deadline.

#3 Steven Adams

The big Kiwi will bolster Mavs' defense

A lot of fuss has been made about Kristaps Porzingis' underwhelming post-up play. While the Mavs still have the best offensive rating in the league, there's no harm in adding that extra bit of versatility to your Arsenal. Steven Adams would provide just that.

Owed over $50 million over the next two years, the Kiwi is more suited to playing on a contender than on a rebuilding team in Oklahoma City Thunder. He's still one of the best in the business as far as snagging offensive boards is concerned and will be an omnipresent entity inside the paint on both ends of the floor.

Adams' physicality is bound to attract the attention of defenders and that would allow Porzingis more room to get his offense going. He would also be a good option in the pick-and-roll for Luka Doncic. Adams is bound to provide solidity on the defensive end as well.

The Mavs would probably have to throw in up and coming center Dwight Powell and an expiring contract to get the deal done.

