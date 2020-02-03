NBA Power Rankings Week 16: Raptors continue to surge while the Jazz slip down the standings

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors are in excellent form

We are already four months into the 2019-20 NBA season, and with All-Star Weekend quickly approaching, teams are gearing up for a final push for the playoffs. Postseason spots are still up for grabs in both conferences, while teams are also be battling to secure homecourt advantage. So, heading into Week 16 of the season, here we will take a look at the latest NBA Power Rankings.

#10 Indiana Pacers - Record: 31-18

Domantas Sabonis has been among the breakout stars of the season

Victor Oladipo finally made his long-awaited return from injury last week, and while the 27-year-old struggled with his shot, he will soon find form. Elsewhere, Domantas Sabonis earned a deserved All-Star call-up, and Indiana is in a strong position heading into the final months of the season.

#9 Utah Jazz - Record: 32-17

The Jazz finished Week 15 with a 0-4 record

This time last week, the Jazz had won 19 of their past 21 games, although Quin Snyder's team endured a nightmare Week 15. Defeats to the Rockets, Spurs, Nuggets, and Trail Blazers have left the Jazz with a 32-17 record - and the 7th seeded Thunder are now just 2.5 games back. Mike Conley impressed upon his return to the starting lineup, although Utah faces another tough seven days, with games to come against the Nuggets, Trail Blazers, and Rockets.

#8 Houston Rockets - Record: 31-18

James Harden and the Rockets sit 5th in the West standings

Despite suffering a disappointing loss to the Trail Blazers, it was overall a good week for the Rockets as they picked up wins over the Jazz, Mavericks, and Pelicans. James Harden appears to be recovering from his recent shooting slump, and Eric Gordon reminded everyone of his quality by dropping 50 points on Utah.

