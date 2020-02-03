NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets looking at possible Clint Capela trade deals

Clint Capela continues to be one of the most underrated players in the league

The Houston Rockets' underwhelming start to the season has seen them looking to trade center Clint Capela. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Houston based side are looking to include Capela in a deal that involves getting an impact wing player.

Capela could be a way for the Rockets to get the draft asset(s) the team needs to flip for a wing player, per sources. Rockets talks around the league suggest they'd like to acquire a wing and a center before deadline. https://t.co/DhyeBOl2eV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2020

Capela is averaging nearly 14 points and 14 rebounds so far this season while shooting 62.9% from the field. One of the key figures in the past playoff runs made by Houston, the Swiss averaged 16.6 points last season while grabbing 12.7 rebounds. Injuries have slowed him down this season, but he continues to remain a force to contend with, especially on the defensive side of the floor.

According to the report by Woj, Rockets are hoping for an impact wing player and a center in return for Capela and possibly a couple of draft picks.

Possible suitors?

Only 25, Capela will have more than enough teams interested in him. The Atlanta Hawks are in the market for a center and therefore have made contact with the Houston Rockets hoping for a deal. Another reason why the Hawks can afford him is because of their various expiring deals that exist in their roster. The center would immediately slot into the Hawks starting five and would make an excellent young core with Trae Young and John Collins.

A lot of Eastern Conference teams seem interested in acquiring Capela. Another center they are looking at is Andre Drummond but Capela seems to be a more feasible option financially for the majority of the teams.