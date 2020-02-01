NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks interested in Houston's Clint Capela

Clint Capela is attracting interest from the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the trade deadline

What's the rumor?

Following another underwhelming season, the Atlanta Hawks are looking to add talent around Trae Young, and the acquisition of a center is believed to be at the top of their wishlist.

The Hawks have previously been linked with Steven Adams and Andre Drummond, and Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that they are also interested in Houston's Clint Capela:

The Hawks are among several teams expressing interest in Rockets center Clint Capela, according to sources. Houston has received several calls on Capela, but is said to be unlikely to move him barring an overwhelming offer.

In case you didn't know...

The Rockets selected Capela with the 25th pick in the 2014 draft, although the center played just 12 times during his rookie year. Nevertheless, Capela broke into Houston's starting lineup during his sophomore campaign, and the Swiss center continues to play a significant role for Mike D'Antoni's side. Over 39 appearances this season, Capela has averaged 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks - while also shooting 62.9 percent from the field.

The heart of the matter

Following another early playoff exit last May, the Rockets were believed to be open to trading Capela as part of a rebuild. However, the front office eventually opted to go all-in with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, and it is extremely unlikely that the Hawks will be able to complete a trade for the 25-year-old ahead of the deadline. With that said, the Rockets may change their stance during the offseason if they once again fail to advance from the West.

What's next?

Capela and the Rockets are in action this evening as they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, the Hawks will face the Mavericks on Saturday.