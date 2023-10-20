NBA preseason 2023: Bucks predicted starting lineup against Grizzlies (October 20)

The preseason finale of the Milwaukee Bucks will be against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, October 20. The new-look Bucks are likely going to play their new All-Star duo to get them prepared for their season opener next week. The team is looking to bounce back after their loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The team is looking to contend this season, which is why they have a new dynamic duo who will take on the floor tonight. The Bucks have already faced the Grizzlies during their second preseason game, losing to Ja Morant and company, 108-102.

Milwaukee Bucks predicted starters Damian Lillard Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez

They are expected to make noise this season with their new scoring guard. During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, they were almost swept by the Miami Heat, who were the eventual Eastern Conference champions. After their first-round exit, the team started to revamp their roster by giving the Greek Freak an All-Star teammate.

Although many would point out that Khris Middleton is already Giannis' All-Star teammate, that hasn't been the case the past few seasons. Injuries have started to take over Middleton, which has hindered him from helping the team, especially in the postseason.

Last season, he played 33 games for the team and spent most of the time sitting on the bench to rehab his injuries on his wrist. He also missed games due to knee soreness. But that didn't stop Milwaukee from finishing at the top of the standings in the East with a 58-24 record.

This season, he's looking to bounce back and be a reliable third option for Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Both stars are usually available and are ready to compete when needed.

Additionally, they traded Jrue Holiday during the offseason, which made them favorites to win the East for a short while.

The Milwaukee Bucks' bench unit and inactive list

Aside from the starters, the Bucks have a great bench this season. Here is the list of the team's bench players and injured players.

Milwaukee Bucks bench Thanasis Antetokounmpo MarJon Beauchamp Marques Bolden Jae Crowder AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. Chris Livingston Robin Lopez Khris Middleton Cameron Payne Bobby Portis TyTy Washington Jr. Lindell Wigginton

Milwaukee has reported that Middleton is recovering from an injury. He's listed as day-to-day due to his knee problems and will not be available to play in tonight's game.

Last game, Brook Lopez, Jae Crowder, and Bobby Portis all missed their game against the Thunder. All three didn't play as they had their scheduled rest. But all three will likely play in their preseason finale as there isn't any of the three who is dealing with a serious injury.

The team has a really good shot this season and if injuries don't take over, they could come out as winners of the East.

