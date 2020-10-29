Any ranking of power forwards in NBA history needs to include winning players or game-changers who came into the league and changed the status quo.

Like any other position, the power forward position has also evolved during the history of the competition. Today's power forwards are all-rounders who are athletic and possess a wide array of skills.

NBA Rankings: Top 10 power forwards in the history of the league

In this list of the Top 10 power forwards in the history of the NBA, the top spot may not be a surprise but other ranks might surprise a lot of people. Without further ado, let's get started.

#10 Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman was a freak of nature.

Though he was not an offensive weapon for the legendary teams he played in, Dennis Rodman was a key player in five NBA championship-winning teams.

The greatest rebounder and defender in the history of the NBA, Rodman was the epitome of a player whose effort, desire and intelligence took him far.

Advertisement

Rodman's career averages look very different from the other players on the list, but that does not mean that he was not dominant. He won consecutive Defensive Player of the League awards in 1990 and 1991 after winning consecutive NBA titles with the 'Bad Boys' Pistons in 1989 and 1990.

His impressive seven years leading the NBA in rebounds per game rank second all time, behind Wilt Chamberlain's tally of 11. Rodman could defend any player on a rival team. Be it Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon or Karl Malone, he would make them work for any bucket.

Rodman averaged 16.7 rebounds per game during his 7-year run when he led the NBA in rebounding (from 1992 to 1998), which was simply off the charts.

With five NBA Championships, eight All-Defensive team selections and two All-Star Game appearances, 'The Worm' had a stunning NBA career, and he did it his own way.

#9 Bob Pettit

Bob Pettit was tremendous at the power forward position.

Bob Pettit had an illustrious 11-year NBA career.

Advertisement

He was the first winner of the NBA Most Valuable Player award, doing so in the 1955-56 season. He won another MVP in 1958-59 after leading the Saint Louis Hawks to the NBA title in 1958, averaging 29 points and 17 rebounds per game against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics.

"Bob kept coming at you more than any man in the game." - Bill Russell on Bob Pettit pic.twitter.com/N1xtx2qKuh — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 13, 2015

Pettit scored 20,880 points during his 11-year NBA career. He was named in the All-Star game 11 times (four-times as the ASG MVP), won two scoring titles and earned 11 All-NBA selections.

His career averages were 26 points and 16 rebounds per game.