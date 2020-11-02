NBA Rankings: Top 10 shooting guards in the history of the league

While most teams' shooting guards are specialists, this list contains some of the greatest players in NBA history. In other words, their impact was simply more than anything expected from players in their positions. In NBA history, many shooting guards have been dynamic scorers and their team's engines in offense.

Top 10 shooting guards in the history of the NBA

There are no big surprises about the various players in this list, but the variety in their playing styles is definitely interesting.So, without further ado, let us have a look at the top 10 shooting guards in the history of the NBA.

#10 Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili was not only an NBA star, but he was also a legend in the international scene too, as he led Argentina to the gold medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

In the NBA as well, Ginobili had a tremendous career. A superstar with Hall of Fame potential since the outset, Ginobili adapted his game to what his San Antonio Spurs team needed. He spent his Hall of Fame career as the team's sixth man.

Ginobili won four NBA championships with the Spurs during his 16-year NBA career. As one of the best in the league in his role, Ginobili earned the Sixth Man Award in the 2007-08 season and two All-NBA selections and also went to two All-Star Games.

He averaged 13.3 points, four rebounds and four assists per game in his career, doing so on 45% shooting, 37% from the three and 82% from the FT line. Ginobili was too versatile a player and an impressive leader to not be considered as one of the ten best players in the history of the shooting guard position in the NBA.

#9 Tracy McGrady

2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Tracy McGrady's prime was one of the most explosive spells of scoring we have seen in the NBA.

He is ninth on this list, and his 14-year career is definitely deserving of it. McGrady averaged 20 points, six rebounds and four assists per game in his career.

Those numbers are good, but they do not tell the whole story. From 2000-01 to the 2006-07 NBA seasons, McGrady averaged 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game in 491 games.

He won two NBA scoring titles and was named in seven All-NBA teams and seven All-Star games. Injuries hindered him and his teams, but McGrady was a tremendous volume scorer.