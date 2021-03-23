Create
NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers live streaming options - March 23rd

Portland Trail Blazers v Brooklyn Nets
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 41 min ago
Preview

The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers will clash at the Moda Center tonight in a game that is expected to be a high-scoring thriller between two offensive powerhouses.

The Nets are chasing the Philadelphia 76ers for the top spot in the East with a 29-14 record. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are sixth in the Western Conference standings as a result of a 25-17 record.

This game will involve a superstar guard matchup between James Harden and Damian Lillard, both of whom have been in the conversation for the NBA MVP award.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will miss out, with Bruce Brown and Jeff Green taking their respective spots in the starting lineup.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the Brooklyn Nets - Portland Trail Blazers game?

Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic

Subreddit r/NBAstreams used to be a popular way for fans to watch live NBA games. But that is no longer possible, as the subreddit was banned last December.

Nevertheless, there are other options to watch live action from the Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers match. Let's have a look at a few of them.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN Live

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers matchup can also be watched on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

NBA on TNT

The match can be watched via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. To access TNT live, an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW is needed.

Published 23 Mar 2021, 18:55 IST
NBA Portland Trail Blazers Brooklyn Nets Damian Lillard Kyrie Irving
