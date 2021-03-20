NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers live stream options - March 20th

NBA action continues with another enticing fixture as the Charlotte Hornets take on the LA Clippers in their first matchup of the 2020-21 season.

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will be eager to bounce back with a win after dropping one to the defending champs, the LA Lakers in their previous matchup.

Even in defeat, Ball played well, recording a 26-point outing in which he also added seven assists and five boards for their 20th loss of the season. The rookie has become a fan favorite this campaign and all eyes will be on him as he takes to the court to battle it out against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Saturday night. Heading into this matchup, the Charlotte Hornets have lost 10 straight games on the road to the LA Clippers.

At the other end, all is not well for the LA Clippers, who have dropped eight of their last thirteen games. Their latest defeat came against the resurgent Dallas Mavericks, who beat them by a 105-89 scoreline in regulation. The low-scoring affair for the LA Clippers was their second-lowest showing of the 2020-21 campaign as they went 9 of 32 from the deep and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Later, Paul George displayed his frustrations for non-calls from the referees and was consequently fined 35K for his critique against the league's officials.

Clippers’ Paul George has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2021

With both sides hungry for a win, their matchup could produce a thriller and has all the makings of a high-flying affair that is not to be missed.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers game?

Kawhi Leonard #2 and Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers

In the past, fans were able to utilize Reddit as a means to stream NBA games for free. Now, since the subreddit r/NBAstreams is no longer active, fans will have to rely on legitimate means to catch all the basketball action. Nevertheless, fans can still catch this exciting fixture through the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

