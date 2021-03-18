NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream options - March 17th

The Houston Rockets will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors at the Toyota Center tonight with an objective to end their 17-game losing streak.

The Houston Rockets have struggled this season and are in second-last spot in the Western Conference standings with a dismal 11-27 record. Meanwhile, the Warriors are still in the mix for a playoff berth and are currently occupying ninth place in the West.

The Golden State Warriors lost their last game against reigning champions LA Lakers by an embarrassing scoreline of 97-128.

Steph Curry is the only player that has been consistently impressive for the Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr will be expecting other key players on the roster to assume more responsibility in the second half of the campaign.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the Golden State Warriors - Houston Rockets game?

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

Subreddit r/NBAstreams was a popular and reliable option for fans to watch NBA games until last year. Following the ban on illegal streaming services, fans can no longer catch NBA matches on Reddit, which leaves no free, legal way of live-streaming these games.

Thankfully, there are other ways of watching the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

This game can be watched with an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The match will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets matchup will also be available on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

Still thinking about this dunk! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/PYaX8voEVU — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 17, 2021

NBA on TNT

The match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

