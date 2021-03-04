NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns live streaming options - March 4th

The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors at the Phoenix Suns Arena tonight. The Warriors are coming off back-to-back losses, while the Suns are in a buoyant mood following an emphatic win over reigning champions LA Lakers.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Golden State Warriors - Phoenix Suns game?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game will feature a superstar matchup between 2 prolific guards in Devin Booker and Stephen Curry. Fans will be able to live-stream this high-profile encounter through the options listed below -

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option that fans can utilize.

NBA on TNT

The match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Can the Golden State Warriors - Phoenix Suns game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Subreddit r/NBAstreams used to be a popular medium for fans to watch live NBA games. But illegal streaming of NBA games through Reddit was banned last December. As a result, it is not possible to catch the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game live on Reddit.

